The New York Yankees accomplished the first step in their bid to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays: win Game 3. There were certainly some nervous moments on Tuesday, especially after starting pitcher Carlos Rodon lasted all of 2.1 innings after allowing the Blue Jays to score six runs, but the Yankees, thanks in large part to Aaron Judge's dominance from the plate, managed to come back from a 6-1 deficit to win 9-6.

But the Yankees know that the job is far from over. They will have to win two more games, including one at Rogers Centre in a potential Game 5, if they were to advance to the ALCS. But all they could do is take it one step at a time. Game 4 will be the only thing on the Yankees' mind — with AL Wild Card series hero Cam Schlittler set to take his turn on the mound in front of his home crowd for another elimination game.

Schlittler broke out in a big way in Game 3 of the ALWCS against the Boston Red Sox; he mowed down the Yankees' archrival, as he struck out 12 in eight shutout innings — the first time anyone has done so for the Yankees in the postseason in over 100 years. Schlittler appears to be an ace in the making if his previous start is any indication, and even Red Sox legend David Ortiz is buying in to the Schlittler hype.

“That Cam kid…. he’s going to put up a show tomorrow. He is impressive. I mean, I be watching this young man pitch. I watched him in New York against the Red Sox… wow. He has some life in his fastball,” Ortiz said on the FOX Sports 1 booth. “It's gonna be fun to watch tomorrow.”

The Yankees' season will be hinging on Cam Schlittler's arm

Schlittler made the Red Sox's hitters look so helpless last Thursday in a 4-0 win; he did not walk any batter despite striking out 12, showing how he can be dominant with both his stuff and command. And at 24 years of age, the sky is the limit for the promising rookie.

Of course, it has to be noted that the Blue Jays' offense is much more dangerous than the Red Sox's. Toronto has scored 29 runs in three games against the Yankees, so stopping them like Schlittler has to will be quite the tall order.

Game 4 of the Yankees and Blue Jays' ALDS clash will begin tomorrow night at 7:08 PM E.T.