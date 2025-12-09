Team USA has added plenty of prominent players to their roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. However, New York Yankees star Max Fried won't be joining them.

Manager Mark DeRosa invited Fried to pitch for Team USA. However, he decided to decline the invitation, via Jack Curry of YES.

Fried is eligible to pitch for Team Israel, so perhaps he decides to change jerseys. At the same time, there's a strong chance that the right-hander decides to opt out of the event entirely. Pitching throughout the WBC would take a toll on Fried's arm. He'd be battling for the pride of whichever country he represents. But Fried would also enter spring training already having used some of his gas.

The Yankees are preparing to open the 2026 season without Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon or Clarke Schmidt in their rotation. Losing Fried as well would be devastating. Freak injuries happen, but not competing on the mound would further ensure he enters the year health.

Article Continues Below

Fried's debut in New York was a rousing success. He earned his second-straight All-Star appearance by pitching to a 2.86 ERA and 189/51 K/BB ratio. Furthermore, his 19 wins led all of the major leagues.

The World Baseball Classic would give Fried another opportunity to show off his impressive arsenal. Maybe he takes that chance with Team Israel. But Fried also knows how important he is to the Yankees. New York is still fiercely chasing a World Series title.

Their chances of succeeding in that goal go up with a healthy Fried in their rotation.