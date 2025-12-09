The New York Yankees posted their second straight 94-68 season in 2025 but the team fell short of the World Series. The Toronto Blue Jays took the AL East crown from the Yankees before knocking them out of the playoffs with a gentleman’s sweep in the ALDS. While Aaron Boone downplayed the gap between the teams, New York faces a crucial offseason.

The Yankees are bringing back Trent Grisham after his 34-home run breakout in the Bronx. But Grisham’s return won’t stop the team from pursuing Cody Bellinger in free agency. New York is hoping to re-sign the former NL MVP after his strong 2025 campaign.

However, Boone isn’t taking a hard-sell approach with the nine-year veteran. The Yankees’ manager isn’t actively recruiting Bellinger, according to Gary Phillips on X. Boone doesn’t feel the need to sell the team to free agents who’ve already been in the organization. But he would like to see Bellinger in pinstripes next season. “Who wouldn’t want a player like that?” Boone said.

Will Cody Bellinger re-sign with the Yankees?

The Yankees are considered the frontrunners to sign Bellinger. However, New York will have competition for the two-time All-Star’s services. A number of teams have shown interest in Bellinger, including the Mets and the Blue Jays.

While Boone’s stance on the organization selling itself is understandable, the Yankees could find themselves in a nightmare scenario if their division or crosstown rivals land Bellinger. After last offseason, it would be a bit embarrassing if another ex-Yankee free agent chose Queens over the Bronx.

The Yankees landed Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2025 campaign. He opted-out of his contract after last season, hitting the open market.

Bellinger had a strong debut in New York with 29 home runs, 98 RBI, 89 runs scored, a 125 OPS+ and 5.1 bWAR. He showed his versatility by playing all over the outfield while mixing in a couple games at first base.

The Yankees appear to have their outfield squared away with Aaron Judge in right field, Grisham in center and Jasson Dominguez in left. Additionally, Ben Rice is slated to start at first base and Giancarlo Stanton should occupy the DH role. Still, Bellinger’s lefty, upper-cut swing is perfect for Yankee Stadium’s short right field. So the team is hoping to bring him back even without an obvious positional need.