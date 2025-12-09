The New York Yankees are in the heart of the 2025 offseason, but the focus remains on the continued growth of Jasson Dominguez. Manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism that the young outfielder can still thrive as a switch-hitter, reflecting a belief shared by General Manager Brian Cashman and the coaching staff. The Yankees view the progress Dominguez has made, guided by hitting coach Luis Rojas, as a key part of their development plan heading into 2026.

New York Daily News reporter Gary Phillips took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share what Boone and Cashman had to say regarding Domínguez’s offseason work and the organization’s coordinated approach with his winter league club.

“Aaron Boone said he got good reports on Jasson Domínguez out of winter ball, and Brian Cashman said that the #Yankees' hitting coaches Luis Rojas gave The Martian ‘a whole checklist’ of things to work on. They coordinated with Escogido as well.

Boone & Cashman both think Domínguez can still be a switch-hitter; they feel he can improve from the right side with more reps.”

Dominguez, who will be 23-years-old when the 2026 season begins, is currently playing winter ball for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic. The Yankees have worked closely with the team to ensure the checklist developed by Rojas is followed closely, emphasizing specific drills and repetition from the right side of the plate.

Boone noted that early feedback from winter ball has been encouraging, particularly regarding the left fielder’s ability to make adjustments in live competition. Cashman echoed that sentiment, highlighting the organization’s confidence that additional volume and consistency will unlock more balance in his switch-hitting profile.

Across his first three seasons with the Yankees, Dominguez has posted a .248 average with 16 home runs and 58 RBIs. Should his winter ball progress hold through camp, he could enter 2026 as a more complete hitter on both sides of the plate.