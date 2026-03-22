The New York Yankees are hoping to make a run in the AL East this year after finishing behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the division in 2025. Still, injuries have already begun to mount, including one injury suffered last year to Anthony Volpe.

Now, the Yankees have a timeline for Volpe, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“Anthony Volpe will likely start a rehab assignment around the second week of April, Aaron Boone said. He’ll essentially go through a full spring training at that point,” Kischner posted on X, formerly Twitter.

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Volpe made his major league debut in 2023, winning a Golden Glove that year. He hit just .209 that year with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. He would hit better the next year, he best in the bigs. In 2024, Volpe hit .243 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs, but he still scored 90 times. Last year, he hit .212 with a .272 OBP. Volpe had 19 home runs and 72 RBIs while scoring 65 times.

Jose Caballero is expected to start at short in relief of Volpe. He just played in the World Baseball Classic, going 4-15 with four hits and two home runs. The shortstop also drove in two runs and scored two runs. He spent 40 games with the Yankees in 2025, after being moved from the Tampa Bay Rays. In his 40 games, he hit .266 with five home runs and 36 RBIs.

The Yankees are 18-11 in spring training so far, and look to be a contender once again in 2026. They will open their season on the road against the San Francisco Giants on March 25.