The New York Yankees are making some decisions about who will be on the Opening Day roster. New York decided that outfielder Randal Grichuk will be with the team on Opening Day, per the New York Post.

This spring, the outfielder has posted two hits. He has also posted 16 at-bats. While he hasn't been hitting all that well, Grichuk is expected to help the team's outfield depth.

The Yankees are making another roster decision in order to make room for Grichuk.

“Oswaldo Cabrera is being optioned to Triple-A,” reporter Greg Joyce posted to X, formerly Twitter.

During the 2025 season, Grichuk played for the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks. He finished his season with nine home runs and 27 RBIs.

New York is coming off a 2025 season that saw the team lose in the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees open the 2026 season against the San Francisco Giants on March 25.

Yankees looking for a World Series title in 2026

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New York has high expectations for every season, but this one feels different. The Yankees haven't won the World Series yet under manager Aaron Boone, and fans are restless. It has been close to 20 years since the last World Series title for the team.

Boone could be in hot water if he doesn't win a World Series this year.

“If the Yankees somewhat surprisingly tumble down the American League East standings during the course of the 2026 season, then perhaps Boone could find himself in danger. It's not likely, but we'll note the possibility,” Dayn Perry wrote recently for CBS Sports.

The team recently got some good news when starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was able to work a bit in a spring game. Cole missed the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery. He is not going to be on the Opening Day roster, but hopes to join the team soon after.

New York plays a spring training game on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.