As the New York Yankees have helped star Carlos Rodon in terms of the rotation, he's been having a productive season compared to his first year with the team. While the Yankees have been in immense rumors with the trade deadline ahead, Rodon looks to be a crucial piece for the team down the line as he reminisced about the start of his stint with his new team.

Rodon was on “The Show” with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, where he would be asked about his first season with New York, where in 2023 he had a 6.85 ERA, the highest of his career with at least 12 starts, along with 64 strikeouts and a 3-8 record. He would say how it was “rough,” though it was made better with the birth of his son, Silo.

“That first year was rough, and we just had Silo, which was a blessing,” Rodon said. “So I think he kind of made it a little easier on us than, for me at least. To come home and then not have to think about baseball and think about being a dad, which was nice. So reflecting on that, it was rough, long drives home, a lot of time in my head thinking about, you know, what's wrong? Why can't I make this better?”

Carlos Rodon, maybe the nicest guy in the game, tells us here how he dealt with his first-year struggles in the Bronx. Rodon talks Judge, his revamped repertoire, more in full cast YouTube: https://t.co/C0oYmUiD8E

Apple: https://t.co/vHnU0jPdt3

Spotify: https://t.co/XciDnNMUB8 pic.twitter.com/xoTlAIglui — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yankees' Carlos Rodon speaks on how he evolved

Article Continues Below

As Rodon has had his fair share of ugly starts with the Yankees, there's no denying the exceptional season he's having thus far, as he has a 2.60 ERA with 90 strikeouts and a 7-3 record. Still, he looks back at that first season as an opportunity to “evolve.”

“I wish I was better at the time, but I wasn't,” Rodon said. “And like I said, I think it was just part of to get me to where I am at this point. I had to evolve, and you know if it was easy, I think in this moment, I'd still be throwing fastball, slider 50/50. So you wouldn't have these extra pitches and being able to change the usage and become a more complete pitcher.”

New York starts a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.