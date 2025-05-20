The New York Yankees are making a change to the starting rotation, which should generate some extra help for Carlos Rodon. With him, Nathan Eovaldi, and Max Fried leading the way, manager Aaron Boone is inserting another pitcher into the mix.

Reports indicate that Ryan Yarbrough, who has been going back and forth between the rotation and bullpen, is being placed into the rotation for now, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. The left-handed pitcher owns a 3.00 ERA as a starter so far this season.

“Yarbrough has been working as a swingman since the Yankees designated Carlos Carrasco for assignment. Boone decided to reinsert Yarbrough into the rotation Wednesday after taking advantage of last Thursday’s off day and skipping over him so that Clarke Schmidt and Max Fried could start against the Mets on normal rest over the weekend.”

Boone was incredibly high on Yarbough, as the 52-year-old manager has loved what he's seen from him this season. He claimed that Yarbough has played well enough to earn a spot in the Yankees' rotation.

“Yarbs has done a great job for us,” Boone said. “To be able to have him in the pen the last couple days, it gave us a little added protection there. But I also feel like, gosh, he's pitched so well that he kind of deserves to get in there.”

The 33-year-old pitcher has been solid in his first year with the Yankees. Between the rotation and bullpen, Yarbrough has stepped up big time to help New York. Through 24.1 innings pitched this season, Yarbrough owns a 3.70 ERA and 1.274 WHIP while recording 20 strikeouts. He's had two starts through 10 games played so far this season, which comes with a 1-0 win-loss record.

Yarbrough is expected to start Wednesday when the Yankees take on the Texas Rangers. The last time he was on the mound was on May 11. So, he'll have plenty of rest and should be fresh for New York for his third start of the 2025 campaign.