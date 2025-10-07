Currently up 2-0 in their AL Division Series (ALDS) matchup over the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays are off to a roaring start. Now, as the series shifts to Yankee Stadium, the Blue Jays will look to complete an ALDS sweep of their AL East rivals on Tuesday night. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had an excellent series thus far. As New York plans to turn the series around behind lefty starter Carlos Rodon, MLB's official X, formerly Twitter, account shared just how dominant Guerrero Jr. has been against Rodon.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Carlos Rodón is a key matchup in #ALDS Game 3 tonight. Vladdy has faced Rodón 21 times and has NEVER struck out 👀 pic.twitter.com/hlFvBpi2a6 — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Carlos Rodón is a key matchup in #ALDS Game 3 tonight,” broke the league's official account. “Vladdy has faced Rodón 21 times and has NEVER struck out 👀.”

Rodon had a strong 2025, his best yet in pinstripes. The Yankee starter went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA during the regular season. In his AL Wild Card Game 2 start versus the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander went six innings, allowing three runs on three walks and four hits. The 32-year-old lost both of his starts against the Blue Jays this season, only pitching five innings in each matchup. Can Rodon turn things around against Toronto on Tuesday? Or will Guerrero Jr. once again have a big night versus New York's number two starter?

Will Blue Jays finish off ALDS sweep of Yankees on Tuesday night?

Both of the Blue Jays' wins at home in Games 1 and 2 were dominant. The Toronto offense scored a combined 23 runs, embarrassing the Yankees' pitching staff. Game 1 starter Luis Gil struggled after his layoff. Many expected New York to have the advantage in Game 2, with ace Max Fried on the mound. Yet, the Jays jumped on Fried as well, chasing him out of the game after just three innings. Can the AL's top seed continue this offensive barrage in the Bronx?

In a stadium that usually favors the Yankees, the Blue Jays could certainly finish the job there on Tuesday night. Guerrero Jr. is 6-for-9 so far in the ALDS, with a pair of home runs and six RBIs. His grand slam in Game 2 broke the matchup wide open. If Vladdy's dominance over Rodon continues in Game 3, it wouldn't be surprising to see Toronto finish off their division rivals once and for all. Can the Jays clinch their first spot in the AL Championship Series since 2016? If so, then the AL's road to the World Series could once again run through Rogers Centre.