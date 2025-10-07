The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees represent one of two divisional matchups in this year's Divisional Series. Both series are 2-0 with the home teams in Game 3 fighting for their lives. Aaron Judge and the Yankees' offense has struggled mightily for 17 of the 19 innings they have played in the series. One of Toronto's commentators took a shot at the team and Aaron Boone.

When New York arrived for the start of the American League Divisional Series, Boone had some words for some Blue Jays pundits writing his team off. After two games, it looks like their takes may not have been so crazy. Now, the Yankees will lean on Carlos Rodon to put together a good start against Shane Bieber and a red-hot Blue Jays offense led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

Buck Martinez, one of Toronto's main commentators, has not been afraid to bash New York during the series. He appeared on New York Post Sports' podcast to speak about the series before Game 3. According to him, the Yankees don't have what it takes to make the come back happen.

“The Yankees, they're not a good team,” Martinez said earlier this season. “I don't care what their record is.”

Article Continues Below

Buck Martinez here on saying the Yankees aren't a good team/his interaction with Boone. Also talks Vlad Jr, Bichette, Yesavage. Jon and I on if the NYY can survive/Judge's role.

YouTube: https://t.co/bUFCvink3h

Apple: https://t.co/q6IDeEuE2i

Spotify: https://t.co/D3xPf9ITDH pic.twitter.com/cF7FnSwxXf — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 7, 2025

“They didn't run the bases well, they don't have a good defensive team, their shortstop made 19 errors. Those types of things really rear their ugly head. You guys saw the Boston-Yankees series. If Boston catches the ball, the Blue Jays are playing the Red Sox.”

Through two games of the ALDS, Guerrero Jr.'s power has spearheaded a dominant effort from Toronto. Regardless of what Martinez and others think, Boone's back is against the wall as he tries to put together a historic comeback. However, the odds are stacked against New York as Toronto tries to complete its sweep and send the Yankees into the offseason disappointed.