The Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 19-17 on a last-second Cairo Santos field goal on Sunday. After blowing a fourth-quarter lead to JJ McCarthy in Week 1, Chicago did it again on Sunday. From up 16-3 to down one point, Chicago needed a last-second drive. This time, they pulled off the comeback and secured their third consecutive victory.

Cairo Santos wins it for the Bears! pic.twitter.com/SyHE0IEZDD — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the Jordan Addison touchdown that gave the Vikings the lead, Minnesota kicked it off to Devin Duvernay. He brought the kick all the way over the 50-yard line and onto the doorstep of field-goal range. Williams did not need to get a first down to get into Santos' range.

Devin Duvernay puts the Bears in great position to steal the game from the Vikings with under a minute to go 🤯pic.twitter.com/91XVj5lm0i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Bears have now won three consecutive games after trailing in the fourth quarter. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, they blew it more crazily than they did on Sunday. Colston Loveland saved the day after Chicago's defense allowed two quick touchdowns. Against the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart's injury stopped Big Blue's offense and gave Williams a chance to come back.

Against the Vikings, Duvernay was the hero, flying through the special teams and into field-goal range. The Bears' offense did not have to do anything in the fourth quarter after the special teams play. Williams did not even throw a pass on the drive, which featured three De'Andre Swift runs.

The Bears are 7-3 and could be atop the NFC North if the Detroit Lions lose on Sunday night. They bring that record home for a big matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. There is optimism flowing after a great start to the season in Chicago, but their comeback ways may not always be there.

The Vikings fall to 4-6 on the season and visit the Green Bay Packers next week. Can McCarthy take the momentum from a solid fourth quarter into that matchup?