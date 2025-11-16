The Green Bay Packers struggled at times against the New York Giants on Sunday. Green Bay allowed a touchdown to New York's regular backup Jameis Winston, on the Giants' first drive of the game. Green Bay was able to seal a win though with less than a minute left in the contest.

The Packers intercepted Winston in the end zone, to seal a Green Bay win. Winston looked on in frustration after he threw the pick.

EVAN WILLIAMS GETS THE END ZONE PICK ON JAMEIS WINSTON 🧀 Packers have 36 seconds to burn.pic.twitter.com/7gWUyHCBNz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Evan Williams came up with the huge play for Green Bay's defense. The win over the Giants lifts Green Bay to a 6-3-1 record in 2025. New York drops to 2-9 on the campaign, with the heartbreaking loss.

