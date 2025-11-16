The Green Bay Packers struggled at times against the New York Giants on Sunday. Green Bay allowed a touchdown to New York's regular backup Jameis Winston, on the Giants' first drive of the game. Green Bay was able to seal a win though with less than a minute left in the contest.

The Packers intercepted Winston in the end zone, to seal a Green Bay win. Winston looked on in frustration after he threw the pick.

Evan Williams came up with the huge play for Green Bay's defense. The win over the Giants lifts Green Bay to a 6-3-1 record in 2025. New York drops to 2-9 on the campaign, with the heartbreaking loss.

