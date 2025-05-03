The New York Yankees are already without Gerrit Cole and cannot afford to lose another starter. Unfortunately, Clarke Schmidt was scratched from his Saturday outing against the Tampa Bay Rays due to soreness in his side, but he eased fans' concerns and said it's just a minor ailment.

Via Chris Kirschner:

“Clarke Schmidt said he has left-side soreness. He says it’s minor and should start Tuesday against the Padres.”

That's promising news for the Yankees. Ryan Yarborough will start in Schmidt's place in this Rays matchup, but it appears the righty will just need a few days of rest before likely taking the hill on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres.

Schmidt has struggled this season, however. In three starts, he has a 0-1 record and 5.52 ERA, striking out 15 in 14.2 innings while issuing nine free passes. He's also allowed three home runs. His last appearance was a step in the right direction, though, surrendering only one earned run across five frames.

He reportedly wanted to pitch Saturday, but the Yankees opted to give him more rest. Schmidt has reportedly been dealing with this soreness since last Sunday's start against the Toronto Blue Jays, where he impressed.

Overall, the Yankees' staff has held its own. They rank 10th in the big leagues with a 3.60 ERA. Marquee offseason signing Max Fried has shone, leading the way with a stellar 6-0 record and 1.01 ERA. He's been the ace they needed with Cole on the IL for a while.

New York won the series opener against the Rays on Friday by a score of 3-0. They're 19-13 right now, which puts them at the top of the American League East. The Bronx Bombers certainly look the part of a contender, but staying healthy will be crucial.

Hopefully, extra rest will do Schmidt some good before he faces a powerful Padres lineup next week.