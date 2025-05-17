Clay Holmes left the New York Yankees after 3.5 seasons this winter, signing a deal with the New York Mets as they gave him the chance to become a starting pitcher.

Holmes made his return to Bronx for the first time this weekend for the Subway Series against his former team and explained how weird it felt to be in the opposing clubhouse.

Via YES Network:

Holmes revealed he still speaks with several relievers on the Yankees and coaches, which isn't surprising. He was a Bronx Bomber for a while. The right-hander revealed his most memorable moments as a member of the franchise:

“You know, last night, the atmosphere, there was a ton of energy, and it took me back to the last time I was on this field for the World Series,” Holmes explained. “It took me back to a lot of memories and a lot I can be grateful for, and I am grateful for, for my time here with the Yankees, I think just playing for this team, the guys in the clubhouse, getting to experience the World Series, you know, this is the place I took a lot of next steps in my development.”

Holmes compiled a 2.69 ERA across 3.5 seasons with the Yankees, emerging as one of their go-to bullpen guys. There's no question New York would've loved to keep him, but the Mets presented an opportunity that was hard to pass up.

The early returns are solid, too. Holmes has a 3.14 ERA so far in 2025. The Mets will be looking to bounce back after losing the series opener on Friday. The team is currently up 2-1 in the fourth inning, with Griffin Canning on the hill. He's also been a great addition for the Mets.

The rest of this series in the Bronx should be entertaining as two of the most historic franchises in baseball battle it out.