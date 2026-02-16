As the New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger agreed to a $162.5 contract to reunite both parties, it no doubt took a while to get to a place where a deal was made. With Bellinger returning to the Yankees, the star player would give insight into the negotiation process and the happiness of coming back to the team.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Bellinger was asked if there was nervousness with the process, though he would downplay that aspect since he's “been through it a few times” before. He would say how it was a “no-brainer” decision to return to New York once everything was handled.

“And ultimately, you know, enjoy the process,” Bellinger said, according to video from SNY Yankees. “You know, you work your whole life to be in a situation like that, and so you never want to sell yourself short, right? And you know, I enjoy the process. Understand the wants and needs. And ultimately, obviously, when the decision came, it was, you know, a no-brainer for me, and I'm grateful to be back.”

Cody Bellinger speaks more about negotiation with the Yankees

It didn't seem to be too strenous of a process for Bellinger in returning to the team as he spoke further about the process and how he was in “constant communication” with agent Scott Boras.

“Well, I've been through it a few times, so I kind of understand the process now,” Bellinger said. “And you know, ultimately, it's you have a meeting before and talk about your wants and needs and, you know, me and Scott [Boras] were in constant communication, and called him all the time, and you know, he's always there to answer my questions.”

Last season with the Yankees, which was his first year with the ball club, Bellinger recorded a .272 batting average to go along with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. Bellinger looks to help New York further improve after finishing with a 94-68 record, which put them second in the AL East, though the team was eliminated in the divisional series by the Toronto Blue Jays.