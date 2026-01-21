On Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that free agent Cody Bellinger had agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a new contract, per Jeff Passan of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. The move ends the bidding for one of the top remaining free agents on the market and will help keep the Yankees in contention heading into next year and beyond, as the deal is for the next five years at a price of $162.5 million.

Needless to say, Yankees fans on social media were thrilled about the news.

“Gotta be fair… My reservations about Bellinger have nothing to do with him Yankees chances of winning a World Series is much higher with Bellinger on the team Yankees need to do more… and that has nothing to do with Bellinger… how Boras negotiated… or his contract,” wrote one fan.

Team legend CC Sabathia also weighed in.

“Belli!!!” wrote Sabathia on X.

“A few thoughts now that Bellinger is signed: – A reunion always made the most sense – Deal is a little richer than I was hoping for but it’s fine – I don’t feel great about committing $54M+ to Grisham and Belli this year – The work to actually improve the roster begins now,” added another.

Others spoke on how Yankees executive Brian Cashman may have used mind games to paint this as a positive for the fanbase.

“Cashman did nothing but run it back but he held the idea of losing Bellinger over the fanbase so now it's almost as if he acquired Cody Bellinger. He is the most untouchable person of authority in New York Sports. it's not even close. hilarious Jedi mind tricks this guy,” wrote one fan.

Overall, while some opinions seem to be mixed, the overall consensus is that the Yankees made the right decision by opting to re-sign Bellinger.

Their spring training is set to begin in February.