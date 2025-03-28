New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger got honest about his nerves ahead of his debut with the Bronx Bombers. The 2019 NL MVP was terrific in the 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. New York looked the part of a World Series contender on Thursday, riding a strong start from Carlos Rondon to beat one of the best teams in the National League. And Bellinger was a huge reason why, going 1/2 with a walk and an RBI.

In the postgame interview, the 29-year-old was much more animated than his usual mellow self when breaking down his feelings going into Opening Day.

“Full of crazy emotions…so excited, so many nerves” Cody Bellinger on his Yankees debut: pic.twitter.com/xqOXxxnJmS — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Yankees will be leaning heavily on Cody Bellinger in their quest for title 28

Bellinger was traded to the Yankees in a much-needed blockbuster trade over the offseason. The franchise was losing its second-best hitter last year, Juan Soto, and desperately needed to fill this void with a productive player. Since his 2019 season, Bellinger has at times struggled with injuries and form. That being said, the nine-year veteran is still in his prime and worth the risk for an organization looking to win now. Especially for a team that plays in a ballpark built for left-handed hitters.

While Soto was the Yankees' headline departure, the organization added several talented players this offseason. In particular, New York significantly bolstered its pitching staff, signing Braves ace Max Fried and trading for star reliever Devin Williams. As for hitting, Bellinger and seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt were the headline acquisitions.

Aside from Soto's departure, much of last year's AL pennant-winning squad's lineup has returned. That includes ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton, who is unfortunately out indefinitely with elbow injuries. Stanton's uncertain health makes Bellinger's success even more critical, as this team needs a formidable presence behind reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Overall, the Yankees must have liked what they saw from their new outfielder. New York again enters 2025 with World Series-sized expectations in a crowded AL East. Despite the injury blows this group has already suffered, this team is talented enough to contend again. And, with several young players starting right now, the Yankees still have plenty of potential trade capital to work with in a potential blockbuster deal. For now, though, it'll be interesting to see how starters like Anthony Volpe, Ben Rice, Austin Wells, and Oswaldo Cabrera develop as the season continues.