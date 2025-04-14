New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is out of the lineup for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals while he is getting treatment for a sore back, and manager Aaron Boone explained why Monday was the time to get him a rest.

“He's doing well. I just want to pick some spots here, especially getting through 13 (games) in a row here,” Aaron Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

It has been a bit of an eventful start to the season for Bellinger, as he has missed a game previously due to a sore back and also missed a game from food poisoning that stemmed from ‘bad wings' that he had while the Yankees were in Detroit taking on the Tigers.

The Yankees are in the middle of a stretch in which they are playing 13 games in a row without an off day, and with Bellinger still getting treatment for his back, Boone is getting him a day off in the early going this season. The Yankees look to rebound from a series loss over the weekend against the San Francisco Giants as they will host the Kansas City Royals for three games.

Bellinger was brought in to partially offset the loss of Juan Soto in free agency, and the Yankees' lineup has been potent overall this season. The problem has been the pitching staff, which is struggling with walking too many batters.

The injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil loom large in the early going. Max Fried has been as advertised after headlining the Yankees' Soto pivot plan. Everyone else has struggled.

Luckily, New York will get Clarke Schmidt back from injury on Wednesday, which should be a boost. Still, the Yankees are hoping to stay afloat with their rotation as currently constructed. They head into Monday's game with an 8-7 record overall.