New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger will miss Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, as he is apparently dealing with an illness that might have something to do with something he ate, according to New York manager Aaron Boone.

The former National League Most Valuable Player has food poisoning and was “throwing up all night,” per Boone (h/t Max Goodman of NJ.com).

Boone noted that no other Yankees player is dealing with the same illness. Additionally, Goodman said that chicken wings could be the culprit behind Bellinger's sickness.

With Bellinger sitting out the second leg of the Tigers series, Trent Grisham can be expected to start for the Yankees. That doesn't like much of an unfortunate situation for New York, given the fact that Grisham has gone 9-for-20 with three home runs and a double to go with a total of nine RBIs in his last five games.

The 29-year-old Bellinger isn't exactly having a terrific start to his time with the Bronx Bombers. Through eight games, the former NL Rookie of the Year has slashed .233/.278/.333 with a home run and six RBIs to go along with two stolen bases. He also dealt with a back issue during a previous Yankees series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He entered the 2025 season looking to improve on his solid form with the Chicago Cubs. In two seasons with the Cubs, the two-time All-Star slashed 286/.340/.475 with 44 home runs, 175 RBIs and 85 walks drawn while posting a 125 OPS+ across 260 games and 1,015 at-bats. Chicago traded him to the Yankees in December of last year along with cash in exchange for pitcher Cody Poteet.

Bellinger's absence also comes amid the Yankees' struggles. New York has lost four of its last seven games and both of its last two assignments, including a 6-2 defeat in the series opener against the Tigers on Monday. In that contest, Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

It remains to be seen whether Bellinger will be ready to see action for the finale of the Detroit series on Wednesday. If not, the soonest he can rejoin the Yankees lineup will be on Friday when his team returns to the Bronx for a three-game interleague series versus the San Francisco Giants.