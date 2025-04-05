New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger did not play on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to back stiffness. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com recently provided an update from Bellinger as the Yankees prepare for the second game of the series against the Pirates on Saturday.

“Cody Bellinger (lower back) took swings in the batting cage and said he is feeling better. Thinks he could be available off the bench today, and the lineup tomorrow is a possibility,” Hoch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, it seems as if Bellinger's back injury concern is not considered to be serious. It will still be a situation to monitor, of course. Bellinger may be available to pinch hit if necessary on Saturday. He also could return to the lineup for Sunday's game.

Bellinger started the season strong with the Yankees. The 29-year-old, who was traded from the Chicago Cubs to New York this past offseason, has cooled off in recent action. Overall, he is slashing .238/.296/.381/.677 across six games played.

If Bellinger can return and stay healthy, he should have a chance to enjoy a big season in New York. Opposing pitchers have to focus on Aaron Judge which could lead to good pitches to hit for Bellinger and other batters in the lineup.

For now, Aaron Judge and the Yankees will try to defeat the Pirates once again despite Cody Bellinger's injury absence. New York earned a 9-4 victory against the Pirates on Friday, as Judge crushed his sixth home run in just seven games.

The Yankees are in first place in the American League East with a 5-2 record. The ball club appears to be poised to make another run at a division title.

First pitch for the upcoming Yankees-Pirates game is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.