New New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger is feeling good and ready to take his talents to the Bronx. Bellinger is opening up about his excitement for the 2025 season. He thinks he's feeling his best.

“I can honestly say that. I feel really good with where I’m at. I’m very confident in my ability right now. I feel like my body and everything’s in a good spot. I’m excited to keep it going, and I’m feeling good,” Bellinger said, per the New York Post.

Bellinger signed with the Yankees this offseason in Major League Baseball free agency. He's tasked with helping the offense make up for losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets. The Bronx Bombers have to replace more than 100 runs that Soto drove in last season.

“My skill set, you know, it’s dynamic, it’s offense, it’s defense, it’s baserunning, everything I can do,” Bellinger added. “I really can do everything well on a baseball field, and that’s why I wake up every day to go and showcase that, and I get very frustrated with myself when I’m not showing it or I’m not able to show it.”

Bellinger previously played for the Chicago Cubs, and won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Cody Bellinger needs to post big numbers for the Yankees

Bellinger finished the 2024 season with 18 home runs and 78 runs batted in. He will need to up those numbers for the Yankees this season. The outfielder is expected to support Aaron Judge in the lineup, along with Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm and others.

In 2023, Bellinger had an outstanding year. He hit at a .307 batting average and drove in 97 runs. That's the type of production Yankees fans want to get out of him. Losing Soto was a tough blow, but the franchise's fans hope that their free agent additions can pick up the slack.

Bellinger is opening up about what drives him.

“The want to be great. To know what ability I have in this game and wanting to showcase it to the best of my ability,” he added.

The new Yankees outfielder has something that most others on the roster do not. Bellinger already has a World Series ring, after winning one with the Dodgers. That type of leadership will be valued in the Yankees clubhouse.

Along with Bellinger, the Yankees added Paul Goldschmidt and some pitchers including Max Fried. Spring games are ongoing for the Bronx Bombers.