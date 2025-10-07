With the Mariners vs Tigers ALDS game under a rain delay, that leaves plenty of time on the hands of Fox Sports. As a result, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, and Dontrelle Willis decided to engage in some nostalgia.

During an exchange, Willis made the choice to bring up the 2003 World Series, in which he said he struck out Jeter and he hasn't forgotten.

“Cap is mad that I struck him out in the World Series, and he still has not forgiven me for that,” Willis said. Jeter, not wanting to relive the moment potentially, decided to throw it back to Ortiz and Willis to do what they do.

“Cap is mad that I struck him out in the World Series and he still has not forgiven me for that”@DTrainMLB isn’t holding back on @derekjeter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kZoBey2YhK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2025

In 2003, the Yankees faced the then-Florida Marlins in the World Series. Ultimately, the Marlins won the series in six games, securing their second World Series title in franchise history. During the series, Willis. It is hard to pinpoint the moment in which Willis struck out Jeter, but he did have to face Josh Beckett, who was the World Series MVP.

Also, Jeter finished the series with a .346 batting average, along with nine hits, two RBIs, and five runs scored.

Derek Jeter was caught in a moment of irony .

That friendly exchange between Jeter and Willis was ironic. The reason is that Jeter has a connection to both teams. Before joining Fox Sports, Jeter was CEO of the now Miami Marlins from 2017 to 2022.

During that time, he oversaw a team that he intentionally sought to rebuild by utilizing the farm system. In the process, he traded Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees. While they went through a string of losing seasons, the Marlins did make it to the playoffs in 2020.

Then, there is his time with the Yankees, which needs no explanation. All that matters is that he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.