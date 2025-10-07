Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers is in a rain delay. The teams split two games in Seattle, heading back to Detroit tied 1-1. But that game is in a lengthy rain delay, as fans get drenched waiting for playoff baseball in the Motor City. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported that the ALDS games will have a television shuffle, with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays game approaching.

“If the rain delayed Tigers-Mariners runs into the Yankees-Jays at 8 p.m., Tigers-Mariners will shift from FS1 to FS2 at that time. Yanks-Jays will remain on FS1. Both games are on Fox Sports App and Fox One app,” Marchand reported. He also added that Tigers-Mariners will be on MLB Network.

The Mariners and Tigers will likely start on FS1, unless the rain delay goes beyond 8:00 Eastern, and move to FS2. Nothing changes for fans of the Yankees and the Blue Jays, who will start at 8 on FS1.

The ALDS hits Game 3 with key games in both series. The winner of the Tigers-Mariners game will hold a 2-1 lead in the series before Game 4 in Detroit on Wednesday. If the Blue Jays beat the Yankees in The Bronx, they will move on to the ALCS and eliminate the Bombers.

When the Mariners and Tigers finally do start Game 3, Logan Gilbert and Jack Flaherty will take the mound for their squads. Offense has not been easy for either team to come by in this series, and the pitching matchup in Game 3 will not help.

The Yankees need to win to keep their season going in front of the home crowd on Tuesday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the entire Blue Jays offense have dominated New York's pitching to start the series. Carlos Rodon will try to stop the Toronto onslaught with a beat-up bullpen behind him. Shane Bieber will go for the Blue Jays,