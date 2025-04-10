New York Yankees star reliever Devin Williams was honest about his uneven start this season. The two-time All-Star was traded to the Bronx Bombers in a blockbuster deal this offseason to replace departing closer Clay Holmes. Williams, however, has struggled so far in his four games of action. The 30-year-old has just one save and is 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA.

In an interview with Gary Phillips, a Yankees beat writer for NY Daily News Sports, Williams was blunt about these struggles. In a Twitter post, Phillips provided context to the star relief pitcher's response.

“Devin Williams said, ‘I haven't felt like 100% myself up to this point,' but he said he's fine physically. Attributed struggles to needing game reps & lack of execution. He added he's struggled in the early parts of the season before. The Yankees' closer entered the day with a 3.03 career ERA in March/April. That's his highest ERA in any month.”

The Yankees are off to a scorching start on offense, tying an MLB record for most home runs in three games. While the long balls have slightly tampered off, this group still leads the league in runs per game. Unfortunately, the pitching has been very disappointing so far. The season-ending injury to Gerrit Cole is looming large right now as the Yankees are 26th in runs allowed per game. The franchise needs Williams and the bullpen to hold up as the starters gain rhythm.

One of the newest pitchers who is living up to the hype so far this season is Max Fried. The former Atlanta Braves ace signed a massive long-term contract with the Yankees this offseason. With Gerrit Cole out, Fried is now the clear-cut No. 1 pitcher in this rotation, and he's undoubtedly lived up to that billing. The lefty is 2-0 in three starts with a 1.56 ERA.

Overall, now is not the time for Devin Williams or the Yankees to panic. This group is currently 7-5 and tied for first in the AL East. There are many young players on this roster in key roles who should improve as this season continues. Hopefully, Williams follows suit and delivers like the elite bullpen option he's been throughout his entire career.