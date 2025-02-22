When Devin Williams was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the New York Yankees this past offseason, he knew there would be a number of changes. Williams was set to join one of the biggest markets in sports along with going from the National League to the American League. Another change, however, centered around his facial hair, as the Yankees previously held a strict no-beard policy. On Thursday, though, the Yankees made the decision to change the policy and allow well-groomed beards. Williams, who had a beard in Milwaukee, recently reacted to the news.

“Devin Williams is happy about the #Yankees‘ facial hair change, naturally. The impending free agent said the old policy would have been something to consider regarding his long-term future,” Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The fact that the rule could have impacted Williams' desire to remain with the Yankees for the long-term future suggests that New York made the right decision by ditching the strict policy.

Williams admitted that he was not expecting the policy to change, via Greg Joyce of New York Post Sports.

“Devin Williams spoke with Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman last week and voiced his opinion on the facial hair policy, but didn’t think it would actually change. He’s happy about it, plans on bringing the beard back under the new parameters,” Joyce wrote on X.

The Yankees want to do whatever it takes to win. As a result, New York wants their players to feel as comfortable as possible. Still, after so many years, Yankees fans will have to adjust to seeing their favorite players with beards.

Williams, a star closer, may be more open to staying in New York for the foreseeable future now. The Yankees are certainly hopeful that the reliable reliever will make an impact out of the bullpen for years to come.