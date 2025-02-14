DJ LeMahieu's potential as the New York Yankees' starting third baseman is raising eyebrows heading into spring training.

While the Yankees possess significant talent, a big question mark remains at third base. While his versatility and veteran status make him a potential solution, LeMahieu’s recent play at the position is concerning.

LeMahieu has struggled over the past two seasons. His bat hasn’t been as impactful, and defensively, his numbers at third base have taken a hit. Despite this, the Yankees are considering him for the job, hoping he can turn things around.

General Manager Brian Cashman addressed the situation, continuing to trust LeMahieu at third base.

“Hopefully all that can get thrown out the door and we see a different version of DJ this spring. The one thing we haven't been in position to see is a DJ that's a healthy version. He's going to be given an opportunity, he's healthy, he'll compete, and we'll see where it plays out,” Cashman said.

LeMahieu’s ability to rebound is crucial. The Yankees need a steady third baseman, and if LeMahieu can rediscover his form, he would provide much-needed stability. If he can regain his batting touch and improve defensively, he could be an asset to a Yankees team with World Series aspirations.

However, if LeMahieu’s struggles continue, the Yankees may need to explore other options before the season starts. They can’t afford to have third base become a weak link in an otherwise strong lineup. There are other potential candidates within the roster, but none with his experience. Cashman and the Yankees coaching staff will have to evaluate LeMahieu closely this spring to determine if he can bounce back.

The decision at third base will play a pivotal role in the Yankees’ success this season. With so much talent already in place, getting the third base position right is crucial. LeMahieu’s spring performance will determine whether he secures the job or if the Yankees need to make a change.