Every season, the New York Yankees enter spring training with the highest of expectations. If New York is going to finally climb the mountain and win their first World Series since 2009, Gerrit Cole will likely have to be a big part of it.

Cole missed all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The expectation throughout the offseason was that a late-May or early June return was the probable scenario.

On Thursday, Cole tossed 35 pitches in live batting practice. Afterward, he revealed that he and the Yankees “will likely” have a conversation about the former ace pitching in spring training, per the YES Network.

New York is in a delicate situation with Cole. On one hand, they do not want to rush him back after such a serious injury. But seeing as he has not had any setbacks, would an earlier return make sense?

The hard-throwing righty had been mostly healthy throughout his career. But in 2024, Cole dealt with right elbow inflammation that cost him the first two months of the season. He returned in June that year, posting solid numbers the rest of the way. Cole garnered a 3.41 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, but his Ks per 9 were the lowest since 2016.

That prompted the Yankees star to undergo Tommy John surgery last spring.

New York's starting rotation is already a bit banged up. Carlos Rodon, the team's slated No. 3 starter behind Cole and Max Fried, is out until at least late April after elbow surgery.

The Yankees are 12-6 in Grapefruit League play. They will begin the regular season on Wednesday, March 25th, at San Francisco against the Giants.