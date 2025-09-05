The New York Yankees started spring training with a formidable starting rotation. Aaron Boone saw New York add another ace by signing Max Fried to a long-term deal in free agency. He joined Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon as the core of a top-tier trio on the mound. However, Tommy John surgery ended Cole's season before it could even start. However, his recovery is going well.

Cole did not get to throw a single pitch in the 2025 regular season. The Yankees' ace saw his season end with Tommy John surgery in his throwing arm, setting his earliest possible return as the start of the 2026 season. However, that has not stopped Cole from attacking his rehab process with a fervor. He wants to get back as soon as possible, and he is making good progress.

Tommy John surgery is one of the toughest to come back for in Major League Baseball. For the most part, pitchers that need the surgery do not return at the same level. However, Cole is working to be one of the exceptions to that rule. According to New Jersey Advance Media's Max Goodman, Cole is already back in the field throwing as part of his throwing program.

Good afternoon from Yankee Stadium where ace Gerrit Cole is throwing on the outfield grass … he’ll continue to build up in his throwing program down the stretch here as he works back from Tommy John surgery. pic.twitter.com/zaOI0vMDkO — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 5, 2025

The fact that Cole is already back in the field throwing the ball is a great sign. If he can come back at full strength, he headlines a great rotation for Boone's team. Fried has had a great debut season in New York and could form a dynamic duo with Cole in 2026. For now, Yankees fans are left hopeful that Cole's days as a dominant pitcher are not over quite yet.