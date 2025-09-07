The New York Yankees won the second game of a crucial series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tension around New York is high, especially after Devin Williams and Aaron Boone received ejections this week. However, David Bednar heard his number called on Saturday and delivered a big time save. Despite that, the closer role seems to shift between him, Williams, and Camilo Doval.

Bednar was one of a few relievers the Yankees brought in at the trade deadline. The former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star went from a struggling team to a playoff hopeful in the American League. However, he traded one dramatic situation for another. The pressure is on New York to figure things out and make its way back to the World Series. One area in question is its bullpen.

Doval, Bednar, and the rest of the Yankees' relievers blew one of their first games together. Since then, all three closers have had a tough time feeling one another out and deciding on defined roles heading into the final stretch of the season. According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Bednar is feeling better about where he stands in the bullpen, especially late in close games.

Article Continues Below

“I think everybody’s settling in a little bit more now,” Bednar said. “I think the biggest thing for me is just being ready anytime the phone rings – whenever that is.”

Boone has defended Williams all season. However, it looks like Bednar has taken over as the primary closer coming out of New York's bullpen. He, Doval, Williams, and Luke Weaver all have the stuff necessary to be dominant in late innings. The trick is figuring out when to use each pitcher in the best way to hold on to leads and escape with close wins.

The Yankees took a step in the right direction on Saturday. If Bednar's feeling is right, New York is a dangerous team heading into the playoffs.