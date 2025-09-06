The New York Yankees are hoping to win the AL East, after leading the division early in the season. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay is giving the Yankees a fighting chance, with the final weeks of the season approaching.

Kay talked to ESPN's Buster Olney about his thoughts on the Yankees. He gave a cryptic take though about the club's bullpen.

On the podcast, @RealMichaelKay talked about the Yankees' bullpen. pic.twitter.com/5ququTIsQl — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“At this point, Aaron Boone just hasn't found the right pecking order,” Kay said. “It's September, and you don't know who you go to in the eighth….I don't think they have the pecking order worked out just yet.”

Despite the weaknesses, Kay thinks that the Bronx Bombers can still get the AL East crown. New York is second in the division, with a 78-63 record. New York is four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

“The final two weeks of the season, the Yankees have kind of the junior varsity portion of the schedule. The Orioles could be the fly in the ointment, the Orioles could be tough,” Kay added.

The Yankees have won seven of the last 10 games.

Yankees have an important series with the Blue Jays

Article Continues Below

New York is playing an important series with Toronto. The Bronx Bombers can catch up to the Blue Jays in the standings, if they win the series. The team still needs help though as four games separate the teams heading into Saturday.

“The Blue Jays like the Yankees, and most teams, are having some trouble in the late innings of games,” Kay added.

The Bronx Bombers didn't help their case on Friday, though. Toronto smacked the Yankees, 7-1, behind an outstanding performance from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and others.

Only four and a half games separate three teams in the AL East. The Blue Jays, Yankees and Boston Red Sox are duking it out for the division crown.

Injuries to the Yankees starters have really hurt the club this season. New York has been without Gerrit Cole all year, while Clarke Schmidt also went down mid-way through the campaign. As Kay mentioned, the team's bullpen has also struggled. New addition Devin Williams has been battered in several of his outings.

Time will tell if the Yankees can pull it off. The Yankees and Blue Jays play again Saturday, at 1:05 ET.