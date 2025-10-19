Former New York Yankees top prospect Jesus Montero has died at the age of 35, the team confirmed Sunday. He was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident in Venezuela earlier this month, suffering severe internal injuries and falling into a medically induced coma before passing away.

Montero’s death brings sorrowful closure to the life of a player once heralded as one of baseball’s brightest young talents. Signed by New York out of Guacara, Venezuela, in 2006 for a $1.6 million bonus at just 16 years old, Montero advanced through the minors with remarkable speed. His offensive ability made him one of the most highly regarded prospects of his generation.

Over the 2008–2010 span, Montero’s offensive output validated his status as one of the game’s premier prospects. As an 18-year-old in Low-A ball, he batted .326 with 17 home runs and 34 doubles in 132 games. The following year, he hit .337/.389/.562 across High-A and Double-A levels. By 2010, Baseball America ranked him the No. 3 prospect in baseball, trailing only Bryce Harper and Mike Trout.

In 2011, Montero hit .289 with 21 home runs for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before making his long-awaited major league debut that September. In just 18 games with the Yankees, the 21-year-old impressed immediately, slashing .328/.406/.590 with four homers. He even appeared in the AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, going 2-for-2 with an RBI in Game 4.

That offseason, in a stunning move, the Yankees traded Montero and pitcher Hector Noesi to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Michael Pineda and prospect Jose Campos. Many around the league regarded the “prospect-for-prospect” deal as a bold gamble.

Montero’s first full MLB season came in 2012 with Seattle, when he hit .260 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in a career-high 135 games. Despite his strong rookie showing, his career quickly declined due to injuries, defensive struggles, and off-field issues. In 2013, Montero was suspended 50 games for his involvement in MLB’s Biogenesis scandal, the same investigation that implicated Alex Rodriguez and Ryan Braun. He also suffered a torn meniscus that year.

Montero appeared in only 73 major league games after 2012. His final MLB season came in 2015, finishing his career with a .253 average, 28 home runs, and 104 RBIs across 226 games. He later spent time in the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles organizations, earning a Triple-A All-Star nod in 2016 but facing another 50-game suspension for a banned stimulant.

Afterward, Montero continued to play professionally in Mexico and in the Venezuelan Winter League through the 2020–21 season. Touted as New York's next starting catcher to replace Jorge Posada, Montero was unable to fulfill that potential.