As the New York Yankees seek to capture World Series title number 28, their quest may have just gotten a bit tougher. On Friday evening, MLB Network's Jon Morosi posted on X (formerly Twitter) that staff ace Gerrit Cole will be undergoing diagnostic tests on his throwing elbow soon.

“Gerrit Cole is undergoing diagnostic tests on his throwing elbow, source says,” posted Morosi on the social media site. “Cole's status should be clearer within the next couple days. He gave up 6 ER in a spring outing yesterday.”

If the tests reveal any major issues, it could be a major issue for the Yankees. He's their number one starter, counted on to perform in the biggest of games for the Bombers. That is something that Cole has routinely done for the team during his tenure, even if they have yet to win that elusive 28th title. The veteran right-hander was expected to lead the New York rotation along free agent pickup Max Fried, who signed an eight-year deal with the Bombers. As news about his elbow remains unclear, the collective fandom of the Yankees, not to mention his own teammates, will hold their breaths.

Losing Gerrit Cole would be huge blow for Yankees

After losing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Mets in a landmark deal, the focus turned to improving the Bombers' pitching and defense. GM Brian Cashman signed Fried to a big money deal of his own, then traded for Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams. They also added plus defenders in Paul Goldschmidt at first base and Cody Bellinger in the outfield. This in turn will allow captain Aaron Judge to return to right field, his best position. He played center in deference to Soto last year.

These plans take a massive hit if Cole is out for an extended amount of time. Last season, he missed most of the first three months of the season with an elbow injury. Luckily, he didn't need surgery on the elbow. However, he is once again in a tough spot due to the ligament. If Morosi's reported timeline holds true, the team should know just how bad it is for Cole by the beginning of next week. That news may just make or break the Yankees' 2025 plans.