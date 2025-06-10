The New York Yankees continue to lead the American League East with a 39-25 record. New York currently holds a four-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox, with both teams sitting at 36-30 overall. The Yankees are seemingly on the verge of receiving a significant boost to their lineup with the latest Giancarlo Stanton news, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Giancarlo Stanton will begin a Minor League rehab assignment tonight with @SOMPatriots,” Hoch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stanton has been dealing with elbow injuries and has not played yet in 2025. However, Stanton's injury timeline was previously fairly uncertain. The fact that he is beginning a rehab assignment is unquestionably a crucial update, though.

With that being said, New York will proceed with extreme caution. Stanton is a 35-year-old who has dealt with no shortage of injury trouble over the years. The last thing the Yankees want to do is rush him back and risk further injury.

If no setbacks occur, though, Stanton could end up making his 2025 debut sooner rather than later.

Stanton played in 114 games during the 2024 regular season. The Yankees slugger recorded a .233/.298/.475 slash line to go along with 27 home runs and a .773 OPS. It certainly wasn't his best year — Stanton is a former MVP and a five-time All-Star — but he still displayed his power prowess from the right side of the plate.

At the very least, Stanton is likely going to produce respectable power numbers once he returns. Perhaps he will be able to turn back the clock and help out in other areas of his offensive game. Either way, the right-handed hitter will give the lineup a boost.

The Yankees will monitor and provide updates on Giancarlo Stanton's injury status as they are made available. On Tuesday night, the big league club will play the Royals in Kansas City at 7:40 PM EST while Stanton begins his rehab assignment in the minor leagues.