The New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night to take the hotly contested series. On top of that series win, the Bombers got great injury news as well. The Yankees have gotten out to a lead in the American League East without Giancarlo Stanton, who suffered an elbow injury in spring training. He spoke with ESPN's Jorge Castillo and confirmed his next step after taking batting practice.

“Stanton, 35, said he expects to go on a rehab assignment,” Castillo reported. “He said he did not have a target date for starting one and didn't know how long it would last. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton likely won't need a long rehab assignment because he doesn't play a position on defense.

“It depends on what kind of arms I get available [for live batting practice sessions] and how I feel in those at-bats. If I'm out there, I'm good enough to play and there's no levels of anything else,” Stanton said, per Castillo.

“Stanton, who also took batting practice on the field Wednesday, has taken rounds of injections to address the pain in his elbows and reiterated that he will have to play through pain whenever he returns.”

Stanton is hoping to return to the Yankees by the end of May.

The Yankees need to find a spot for Giancarlo Stanton

The top story of the Yankees' season so far has been Aaron Judge. Even after a sluggish series against the Padres, he is hitting over .400 with an OPS over 1.200 and an MLB-leading 12 homers. But the unsung heroes of their lineup have been the difference in keeping them afloat. One of them is Ben Rice, who could lose his everyday spot when Stanton comes back.

Rice is a catcher who turned into a first baseman in the minors when his offense took off. So far this year, he has been primarily a designated hitter, with a few days at first, giving Paul Goldschmidt a half-day off. The Yankees do not have enough middle infield depth, and Rice's lack of defensive versatility could cost him a spot in the lineup.

Rice has cooled off of late, but his numbers are still staggering for a young player. He has eight homers, 15 RBIs, and a .904 OPS. The Yankees would not be in first place without his early-season heroics. If Stanton picks up where he left off in his dominant postseason run, the Bombers will be in good shape. But if he struggles, fans will be clamoring for Rice.