Giancarlo Stanton has yet to play for the New York Yankees this season as the star outfielder suffered tendinitis in both of his elbows in the offseason. However, it sounds like he's making solid progress in his latest injury update.

Reports indicate that Stanton, who is 35 years of age, is set to face pitcher Jake Cousins in a live batting practice, according to Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips. This marks the first time in several months that Stanton has participated in a live batting practice since being diagnosed with the injury.

The Yankees placed Stanton on the 60-day IL on May 1. So, although the 2017 NL MVP is finally swinging a bat, he still has a long road ahead before returning to the lineup. After placing Stanton on the 60-day IL, New York claimed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz off waivers. De La Cruz was promptly put on the 40-man roster.

With Giancarlo Stanton still working his way back from injury, the Yankees brought in Bryan De La Cruz to serve as a possible backup option. The 28-year-old outfielder was immediately sent to the team's Triple-A affiliate but could be promoted to the majors at some point this season.

This is the first time since 2020 that Stanton will likely miss a majority of games in a single season. In the 2024 campaign, the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner proved to be a valuable asset in the Yankees' pursuit of a World Series title. New York ultimately lost the championship to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Stanton ended the 2024 regular season wth a .233 batting average and .298 OBP while recording 27 home runs and 72 RBIs.

The Yankees reportedly expect Stanton to return sometime in June. However, New York may opt not to rush the veteran back to the lineup, as the organization likely wants him fresh for the postseason.