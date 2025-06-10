The New York Yankees are starting a series with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. After series losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, they could use a spark. Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has been out with an elbow injury since spring training and has started a minor-league rehab assignment. He is playing with the AA Somerset Patriots and showing off his swing in batting practice before the game.

Stanton's swing looks powerful as ever in the batting cage at Somerset. While his regular-season production has declined in recent years, Yankees fans will remember his epic 2024 postseason. He won ALCS MVP and hit seven homers in 14 games on the Bombers' run to the World Series.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke with Jomboy Media's Talkin' Yanks podcast about Stanton's rehab assignment and how his injury recovery has been going.

“I know he's going to play [Tuesday], I think [Wednesday] as well. And then we'll reconvene on Thursday to see if that's a day off, or a baseball day, or he plays another. So we're getting close. And he got a ton of at-bats down in Tampa the last couple of weeks, so just get him up north a little bit.”

Stanton would add to a logjam in the Yankees' lineup at designated hitter. Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt have been excellent offensively, but they cannot both play first base. So one has been the DH, Rice more often, on most days. In the outfield, Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez, and Cody Bellinger are splitting three positions and also using the DH role at points.

Stanton could be a lefty specialist off the bench and spell slumping hitters at points. While the Yankees have been losing some games of late, offense has not been a concern.

The Yankees and Royals start their series on Tuesday night.