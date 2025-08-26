New York Yankees star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s power surge continues. A day after blasting two home runs in a 7-2 victory in the series finale at Yankee Stadium over the Boston Red Sox, Chisholm sent one out of the field during the seventh inning of Monday night's series opener against the visiting Washington Nationals in the Bronx.

Chisholm, who lined out in his first at-bat and struck out in his next plate appearance, took Nationals starter Brad Lord in the fifth inning for a 390-foot home run that also sent Cody Bellinger home.

With that homer, Chisholm extended the Yankees' lead to seven runs. Chisholm swung on air on the first pitch in that inning before taking a ball. On Lord's third offering, which was a 91 four-seam fastball, Chisholm timed the pitch perfectly, immediately recognizing that the ball would be gone.

Just as noteworthy was Chisholm's gesture with the bat after hitting the ball. That's not to mention that the longball gave him a new career-high.

His 25 home runs in the 2025 MLB season are his most in a year in the big leagues, to date. He hit 24 home runs in 2024 with the Miami Marlins and the Yankees, who acquired him via a trade with Miami in exchange for Agustin Ramirez, Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramirez.

Of course, Chisholm's home run and bat drop grabbed people's attention online.

“Damn he’s getting f****n hot,” said a fan.

Another one said: “That's impressive! Chisholm is really lighting it up this season!”

“Wow, Jazz is on fire! 25 homers is impressive, keep it up!” commented a social media user on X (formerly Twitter).

Via a different comment: “damn, jazz is on fire right now,”

“This is the kind of stuff I knew he'd get up to in New York. just perfect for this atmosphere,” a fan chimed in.

As a team, the Bronx Bombers have been on a tear with the long ball, as they have posted 23 home runs over the last seven games (including the Washington clash) at the time of this writing. That's the most in the big leagues over the same stretch.

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) makes a catch for an out during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals next step for Anthony Volpe after shortstop declarationJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) fields a ground ball hit by third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and throws to first for an out during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides definite Anthony Volpe role for rest of seasonMatty Breisch ·
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) fields a ground ball hit by third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and throws to first for an out during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Yankees’ Anthony Volpe makes difficult admission after benching vs. Red SoxColin Loughran ·
; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park.
Yankees complete historic 6-game feat in Red Sox series finaleJedd Pagaduan ·
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) throws out Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell (not pictured) on a ground ball during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Anthony Volpe out of Yankees starting lineup after hitless Red Sox seriesJedd Pagaduan ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) signals for a pitching change in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s honest takeaway from Red Sox seriesJedd Pagaduan ·