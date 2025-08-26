New York Yankees star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s power surge continues. A day after blasting two home runs in a 7-2 victory in the series finale at Yankee Stadium over the Boston Red Sox, Chisholm sent one out of the field during the seventh inning of Monday night's series opener against the visiting Washington Nationals in the Bronx.

Chisholm, who lined out in his first at-bat and struck out in his next plate appearance, took Nationals starter Brad Lord in the fifth inning for a 390-foot home run that also sent Cody Bellinger home.

With that homer, Chisholm extended the Yankees' lead to seven runs. Chisholm swung on air on the first pitch in that inning before taking a ball. On Lord's third offering, which was a 91 four-seam fastball, Chisholm timed the pitch perfectly, immediately recognizing that the ball would be gone.

Just as noteworthy was Chisholm's gesture with the bat after hitting the ball. That's not to mention that the longball gave him a new career-high.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. smacks his 3rd homer in 2 games! He sets a new career high with 25 on the season 🎷 pic.twitter.com/20qNFipXax — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2025

His 25 home runs in the 2025 MLB season are his most in a year in the big leagues, to date. He hit 24 home runs in 2024 with the Miami Marlins and the Yankees, who acquired him via a trade with Miami in exchange for Agustin Ramirez, Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramirez.

Of course, Chisholm's home run and bat drop grabbed people's attention online.

“Damn he’s getting f****n hot,” said a fan.

Another one said: “That's impressive! Chisholm is really lighting it up this season!”

“Wow, Jazz is on fire! 25 homers is impressive, keep it up!” commented a social media user on X (formerly Twitter).

Via a different comment: “damn, jazz is on fire right now,”

“This is the kind of stuff I knew he'd get up to in New York. just perfect for this atmosphere,” a fan chimed in.

As a team, the Bronx Bombers have been on a tear with the long ball, as they have posted 23 home runs over the last seven games (including the Washington clash) at the time of this writing. That's the most in the big leagues over the same stretch.