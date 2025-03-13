The New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series last year. After winning that title with $700 million man Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers kept adding this offseason. That has led many to say the title of “Evil Empire” in baseball has transferred from the Yankees to the Dodgers, including Hal Steinbrenner. When asked about that, Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr was not ready to pass on that title.

Steinbrenner said earlier in spring training, “It’s difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they’re doing.” When asked by The Athletic's Jayson Stark about those comments, Chisholm fired back.

“That’s a strange thing. I don’t think the Yankees are a normal empire. And I don’t think our owner should say the Yankees are just a normal team, you know?”

It is undeniable that the Bronx Bombers are not what they once were. They won four championships in five seasons from 1996-2000 and spent big money to do it. This offseason, there was a lot of talk about trading Marcus Stroman to get below the luxury tax threshold.

The Yankees may want to be the Evil Empire, but they have not acted like it in over a decade.

How can the Yankees wrangle back the Evil Empire title?

The most obvious way to take back the Evil Empire title from the Dodgers is to beat them in the World Series. Instead of doing that, the Yankees lost two games due to poor defense. In the only game they won, Dave Roberts did not use any of his top-line relievers. And then the Dodgers got Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, who both would have helped their rotation.

The Yankees also lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency. It is rare to see a player choose the Mets over the Bombers, even for $805 million, but Soto is in Queens. If they had landed Soto on the reported $760 million offer, they would have their hands on the Evil Empire title.

The Yankees should make the playoffs this season, even with Gerrit Cole out for the season with an elbow injury. Max Fried was brought in to be the second ace but can be a top-end pitcher when asked. The Yankees can take back the Evil Empire title, but Chisholm and his teammates need to prove it on the field.