The New York Yankees are headed into another season with World Series aspirations during Aaron Judge's prime. Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr is a part of the core, and he certainly does not lack confidence. Chisholm says he will be the second player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases, behind Shohei Ohtani. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner spoke with the second baseman.

“After 30-30, he isn’t aiming for 40-40. He wants more. Chisholm’s sights are set on the 50-50 club, occupied only by Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Reminded that 50-50 has been accomplished just once in MLB history, he shrugged. ‘You’re looking at the second one,' Chisholm said,” Kirschner reported.

Chisholm said everyone knows that he has the ability to be a true superstar. “Ask Cap (Aaron Judge). Real life. Let’s just be realistic.” Chisholm said, “I got all the tools for it. I have the speed, the power, the plate discipline, the eye at the plate, defense. I got everything to accumulate a 10-WAR season.”

The Yankees traded for Chisholm at the 2024 trade deadline, and he helped them reach the World Series playing third base. When Gleyber Torres left before the 2025 season, Chisholm went back to second base. He slugged 31 homers and stole 31 bases while playing second base last year.

While the 50-50 club is a lofty goal, Chisholm does have high expectations for this season. His incredible power was part of the Yankees' run as the best offense in the league last year. Considering they are running it back this year with the same lineup, Chisholm needs to be great again.

Chisholm has never lacked confidence, especially in his team. He repeated in spring training that he felt like the Yankees were the American League team to beat in 2025. Even without many wins over the Toronto Blue Jays, he believed in the team. His 50-50 call shows he continues to be confident in himself.