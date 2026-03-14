Aaron Judge has helped guide Team USA into the 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinals, and the Yankees captain is embracing the magnitude of the moment.

Team USA secured its spot with a 5–3 victory over Canada on Friday night at Daikin Park in Houston, advancing to the semifinals for the third consecutive World Baseball Classic.

Judge finished the game with a 1-3 with a walk and double, contributing to the United States’ early lead before the bullpen thwarted Canada’s late comeback attempt.

The victory sets up a Sunday semifinal in Miami against a powerful Dominican Republic team that advanced after a dominant 10–0 shutout win over Korea.

Following the win, Our Esquina shared a field-level clip of the Yankees' 3-time AL MVP speaking about the upcoming semifinal and the excitement building inside the American clubhouse after the win.

“The boys are excited.”

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“The boys are excited,” Aaron Judge says of the upcoming semifinal matchup against the Dominican Republic #WorldBaseballClassic . 🇺🇸🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/Kx0UYhPrVq — Our Esquina (@OurEsquina) March 14, 2026

The three-time AL MVP also acknowledged the challenge ahead, praising the Dominican Republic’s deep lineup and strong pitching staff while emphasizing that the American roster is ready for the opportunity.

The Americans will now travel to Miami with a ticket to the WBC championship game up for grabs, though they must first get past one of the tournament’s most lethal teams before.

The comments from Judge reflect a clubhouse that respects the challenge ahead but welcomes the pressure of a high-stakes international matchup. Rather than shying away from the spotlight that comes with facing one of the tournament’s most talented rosters, the tone inside the American locker room suggests a group energized by the opportunity.

With a roster full of established stars and emerging contributors, Team USA appears eager to test itself vs. another powerhouse on one of baseball’s biggest international stages.