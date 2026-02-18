With only a few days to go before the start of Spring Training and the New York Yankees having secured the services of Cody Bellinger by signing him to a five-year, $162.5 million deal after a lengthy standoff in free agency, they can now focus on gearing up for the 2026 baseball season. Players have reported to camp and a few of them have already been impressing the Yankees brass — including infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm, who is now 28 years of age, is right in the middle of his prime and he's done nothing but rake ever since the Yankees acquired him in 2024. But it looks as though he has another level to reach, if manager Aaron Boone's reviews of him early on in camp are any indication.

“I feel like he's in a really good frame of mind. He's incredibly confident for good reason in his ability to go out there. Bottom line, he goes out there and goes to the post and does his thing. And hopefully, he keeps improving in his game. He's gonna put himself in a really good position come the end of the season,” Boone said, via SNY's Yankees Videos on X (formerly Twitter).

"I feel like he's in a really good frame of mind. He's incredibly confident for good reason" Aaron Boone on Jazz Chisholm: pic.twitter.com/Mjxt6qEosc — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 17, 2026

Will Jazz Chisholm Jr. cash out with the Yankees?

Chisholm is about to hit free agency at the end of the 2026 season, which means that he will be very motivated to produce for a Yankees team that's very motivated to get over the hump and win a World Series title for the first time since 2009.

He's coming off the best season of his career yet, tallying 4.4 fWAR in 2025 thanks to a .813 OPS season to go along with 31 home runs, 80 runs batted in, and solid defense at the keystone. If Chisholm produces anywhere close to those numbers for the Yankees, he's about to become a very rich man in free agency.