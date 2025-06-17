The New York Yankees are the most legendary team in baseball history. Over the years, the Yankees produced some of the greatest players of all time.

Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle, Berra, Ford, Munson, Mattingly, Jeter, and Judge. Aside from the players, they have produced some of the most excellent managers ever.

Miller Huggins, Joe McCarthy, Casey Stengel, Ralph Houk, Billy Martin, and Joe Torre.

Speaking of Torre, he will receive a special honor for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on July 15. Torre will be seated alongside current Yankees manager Aaron Boone as an honorary coach, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Torre played 18 MLB seasons (1960-1977). He played for the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Mets. Torre was a nine-time All-Star and the 1971 National League MVP.

As a manager, Torre managed four teams for 29 seasons. He managed the Mets, Braves, Cardinals, and the Yankees.

All in all, Torre finished with 2,326 career wins and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

The American League and National League teams will each have honorary coaches, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

In addition to Boone, the AL will have Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will lead the NL.

He will be joined alongside Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.

Article Continues Below

Logistically, Boone, being the manager, is due to the Yankees playing in the World Series last year. Torre was Boone's manager in 2003.

The year that Boone hit the iconic walk-off home run to win the American League Championship Series over the Boston Red Sox.

Just one of the many moments that Torre facilitated over.

Joe Torre's incomparable Yankees legacy

Altogether, Torre left an indelible mark in the Bronx. He became Yankees manager in 1996.

That year, Torre won his first World Series as the Yankees defeated the Braves in six games.

From there, the Yankees won three more World Series titles (1998, 1999, 2000) under Torre. In addition, they won 6 AL pennants and 12 AL East division titles.

Ultimately, Torre managed the Yankees until 2007.