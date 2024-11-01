In reflecting on New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole's World Series performances, John Smoltz wanted to highlight the ace pitcher's mental fortitude while speaking on Foul Territory.

“By winning (Game 1), (the Dodgers) used all their real assets, all their leverage pitchers, and it put them right in the position they needed to be. And so for the Yankees, they could've won the battle over the next three games, but their starting pitching let them down.

“I thought that was the strength of the club. And then, in Game 5, I said this on air: it's the greatest game I've ever seen pitched. All that went through Gerrit Cole's mind, with all the errors, the 37 pitches…”

It is one thing to be impressed by Cole's performance, but to call it the greatest game he has ever seen pitched is borderline lunacy. He did not stop there, though.

“To go out and pitch two more innings, I'm telling you. I've been there, done that many times. Mentally, you could tell he was fried. That's probably part of the reason he didn't cover first.

“I just felt like the momentum of that grand slam did more obviously for the Dodgers than it necessarily did damage against the Yankees because I thought they would win a long series. I thought they'd win a six- or seven-game series because of their starters and because of the way the Yankees and the Dodgers would have to use their ‘pen.”

Cole finished Game 5 with four hits allowed, five runs allowed, all unearned, four walks, and six strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Yankees' World Series loss more than one bad inning

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) walks off the field after being relieved during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium
Cole's words after the loss summarize the feeling of sinking well via SNY.

“This is as bad as it gets. It's the worst feeling you can have,” Cole said. “You have to keep sometimes willing yourself to believe and give yourself a chance. You keep pushing and pushing, and ultimately, you fall short. It's brutal.”

Yes, Aaron Judge could have hit better, but Judge only had one error all season in center field. Aaron Boone probably shouldn't have brought in Nestor Cortes in Game 1, but no single managerial decision cost New York the World Series. It's a team sport and a team loss.

The Dodgers had the better team with a deeper lineup and bullpen. The Yankees' starting pitching couldn't carry them for the entire series.

New York needs to move on and secure a roster that gives them the best chance to get back to the World Series and avenge their loss. That starts with securing the future of Juan Soto and paying whatever's necessary to keep him in Yankee pinstripes. Interest in the 26-year-old superstar is off the charts, and for good reason, per New York Post's Jon Heyman.

“Word is that within two hours of the Yankees losing the World Series to [Shohei] Ohtani’s Dodgers in their Game 5 debacle, eight rival teams checked in with interest, and by Thursday morning, the number was up to 11,” Heyman reported.

New York will struggle to win the AL East if Soto does not return.

