The New York Yankees received some unfortunate injury news on Monday night as closer Luke Weaver is going to have to miss some time. Weaver went down with a hamstring injury on Sunday night during warmups, and he is now being placed on the IL. It's unclear exactly how long he will be out, but it could end up being a lengthy absence.

“New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver is expected be placed on the injured list after injuring his hamstring warming up Sunday night, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan said in a post. “Weaver underwent an MRI and could miss four to six weeks, though the official timetable will be determined Tuesday.”

This injury comes at an especially unfortunate time as Luke Weaver is off to an outstanding start this season. He has appeared in 24 games and has pitched 25.5 innings, and his ERA on the season is 1.05. He also has a .70 WHIP. Weaver has given up just 11 hits and three runs on the season, and he has struck out 24 batters while walking just seven. He is having a sensational year, but he will now have to miss some time because of this injury.

Not only is Weaver having a great start to the season, but the Yankees are looking terrific as well. New York is one of the best teams in baseball so far as they are 36-22, which is good for the fourth besrt record in baseball. The Yankees are in first place in the AL East with a comfortable 5.5 game lead over the second place Toronto Blue Jays. Things are looking good for New York, but losing Weaver is not what they needed.

The Yankees are going to be without Luke Weaver for at least a little while, and they will have to find a way to pick up the slack. That's what great teams do. Injuries are going to happen, so someone in going to have come in and fill the void while he is out.