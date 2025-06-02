The New York Yankees managed to salvage at least one game during the much-anticipated World Series rematch between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning the third and final game of the series, 7-3, to avoid being swept. This victory comes on the heels of a horrific 18-2 defeat on Saturday, and this at least gets the Yankees back to winning ways heading into their series against the Cleveland Guardians.

However, there was one point of concern for the Yankees towards the end of their latest victory over the Dodgers. Relief pitcher Luke Weaver was supposed to enter the game and slam the door on LA in the ninth inning, but instead, New York sent out Tim Hill to finish the job (which he did).

It was then revealed following the game that the Yankees decided not to put Weaver in after he suffered some hamstring discomfort, as revealed by manager Aaron Boone (via Jorge Castillo of ESPN). Boone said that Weaver felt some discomfort while stretching, according to Gary Phillips of New York Daily News.

Weaver has been lights out all year long, and if he were to miss an extended period of time, it would be a huge detriment to the team. Him coming out of the bullpen is as close to a guaranteed win for the Yankees as there is. In 25.2 innings of work this year (24 games), he's put up an ERA of 1.05. He can also go multiple innings if needed, making him an incredible late-game weapon.

Yankees fans hoping that Luke Weaver hasn't suffered a serious injury

Weaver has become a fan favorite among the Yankees faithful, and for good reason. He has been brilliant for the team ever since the team added him in 2023; in 123.0 innings for the Yankees, he's put up an ERA of 2.56 and struck out 143 batters. He's been a reliable bullpen arm whom Yankees fans are hoping avoided serious injury.

“I’m praying that Luke Weaver is day to day at worst because I can’t take another game of Devin Williams attempting to close a game,” X user @Sportsteamnews wrote.

“LUKE ILL COME MASSAGE IT WE WILL FO STRETCHES TOGETHER ITS GONNA BE OKAY,” @wrldseriesyanks added.

“I'm an atheist now praying for Luke Weaver's hamstring,” @pride_yankees furthered.

The hope now is that this doesn't keep Weaver out for a considerable period of time especially after the Yankees sent him out during their 18-2 defeat to the Dodgers on Saturday.