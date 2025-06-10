The New York Yankees start a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. After losing sets to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, they need a big series against KC. They have already sent Giancarlo Stanton to Somerset for a minor-league rehab assignment, but added another pro to that roster on Tuesday. The Yankees have also started Marcus Stroman's injury rehab process, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Daily News.

“Marcus Stroman is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment tomorrow at Double-A Somerset, [manager Aaron] Boone said. So both him and Giancarlo Stanton will be rehabbing there tomorrow.”

Stroman made only three starts before hitting the injured list with left knee inflammation. His last start was one of the worst of his career, getting only two outs and allowing five runs against the San Francisco Giants. In his first year with the Yankees, he made 29 starts with a 4.31 ERA in the regular season. That did not earn him a postseason appearance.

According to Spotrac, Stroman has a player option that he can only accept if he pitches 140 innings this season. With only 9.1 under his belt in mid-June, reaching that plateau seems unlikely. But he can earn another MLB contract with a solid second half for a contending team under the brightest lights.

Stroman will certainly get a chance in the Yankees' rotation. Ryan Yarbrough has been solid as a starter, but just turned in his worst outing of the season against the Red Sox. Will Warren has had his ups and downs, and Luis Gil is still working his way back from injury. If Stroman can solidify their rotation, everyone will forget about his brutal start quickly.

The Yankees and Royals start their series on Tuesday in Kansas City. The Somerset Patriots host the Portland SeaDogs with two MLB-caliber players on their team this week.