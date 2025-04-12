The New York Yankees were defeated 9-1 by the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The Yankees could not bounce back after going down early. Marcus Stroman lasted just 0.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs. After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Stroman is dealing with a knee concern, via Yankees Videos.

“Part of the thing was his knee, he came out, his knee was bothering him,” Boone told reporters after the game. “So he went to get some tests done on his knee. So we will see what we have from there, too… When he came out, he said his left knee was bugging him. We got some X-rays here. I think he went to the hospital to get some more testing so we will see what we have tomorrow (Saturday).”

On Saturday, Boone was once again asked about Stroman before the Yankees' rematch with the Giants, via Yankees Videos as well.

“There is not (a new update),” Boone said. “He's just getting here… I know he's gonna meet with the doctor the next hour or so. Hopefully I have a better idea (after Stroman meets with the doctor).”

Boone added that he is not sure if Stroman will end up heading to the injured list.

Before the season, Stroman's starting rotation status was in question. The Yankees needed all of the starting pitching help they could get, though, as hurlers such as Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt suffered injuries. Stroman dealt with trade rumors as well, but for now he remains with the ball club.

The 33-year-old is in the rotation, but one has to wonder how long that will last. He has pitched to an abysmal 11.57 ERA across three starts in 2025. Nevertheless, the Yankees are hopeful that Stroman's injury will not prove to be too serious.

Updates should be provided soon.