After getting the Grapefruit League opener, New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman is doubling down on his comments regarding the starting rotation. Despite the uncertainty around his role, Stroman has “zero” worries about how things will shake out.

Stroman looked alright in Friday's game against the Rays, allowing two singles in a 13-pitch scoreless inning. A few innings later, while the Yankees and Rays were entering the middle innings Stroman did his first interview since his controversial arrival in camp.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“I know who I am as a pitcher. I'm a very confident pitcher. I don't think you'd want someone in your starting rotation that would be like, ‘Hey, I'm going to go to the bullpen,'” Stroman said.

Currently, Stroman would be the sixth starter in the Yankees’ rotation, with Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil, and Carlos Rodón rounding out the rest of the group.

The Yankees have yet to make a firm decision on whether they will use a six-man rotation, but their interest in having Stroman pitch out of the bullpen suggests that approach isn’t likely. The team may prefer a more traditional five-man rotation, with Stroman filling in as needed.

Despite the uncertainty, Stroman's self-assurance is evident. He’s shown no signs of backing down from the competition and has remained focused on proving himself in any capacity. His performance on the mound and his candid remarks about his place on the team show that he’s ready to contribute, no matter where the Yankees slot him in the pitching staff.

However, if the Yankees ultimately decide Stroman isn’t part of the rotation, it could spark more controversy. His vocal stance on his role and readiness to compete may stir tension, adding more drama to an already uncertain pitching situation. In due time, we’ll see how the situation unfolds.