The New York Yankees are bringing back the traditional Old-Timers’ Day format in 2025. And the alumni game will include the greatest closer of all time, Mariano Rivera, and the best starting pitcher in MLB history to not make the Hall of Fame, Roger Clemens.

The Sandman and Rocket will headline New York’s 77th Old-Timers’ Day as the Yankees celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 2000 World Series title on August 9, via the team’s official X account.

And for the first time since 2019, an exhibition game will be part of the Old-Timers' Day festivities. The event will primarily feature players from the 2000 championship team, including Jorge Posada, Tino Martinez, Bernie Williams, Paul O’Neill, Andy Pettitte, El Duque (Orlando Hernandez), David Cone, Dwight Gooden, Mike Stanton, Alfonso Soriano and David Justice.

Clay Bellinger will also participate. He won two rings in his three seasons with New York. And now his son plays for the team after the Yankees landed Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Cubs over the offseason.

Yankees celebrate 25th anniversary of 2000 World Series title

Derek Jeter is notably absent from the group. Jeter was named the MVP of the 2000 World Series. And the Hall of Fame shortstop headlined the Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day each of the last two years. But those events didn’t include a game, swapping the traditional exhibition for a Q&A session with former players.

The Yankees faced the New York Mets in the 2000 Fall Classic for the first (and only) Subway Series, winning in a gentleman's sweep. Rivera closed out the championship by getting Mets star Mike Piazza to fly out to center, earning his second save of the Series.

Rivera is the all-time career leader with 11 World Series saves. He made 24 appearances in seven Fall Classics with the Yankees, producing a 0.99 ERA and 0.963 WHIP.

Clemens was dominant in his sole World Series start against the Mets, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out nine in eight shutout innings. But the outing is most remembered for a bizarre incident involving Piazza. Clemens fired the barrel of a broken bat in the direction of the Mets Hall of Famer causing the benches to clear.

The Yankees’ 2000 championship was their third-straight World Series win and their fourth in five years. Five of the Yankees players participating in the 2025 Old Timer’s Day – Rivera, Posada, Williams, Pettitte and O’Neill – have had their numbers retired by the team.