The New York Yankees continue building momentum as the 2025 MLB regular season winds down. With just three games remaining—all against the last-place division rival Baltimore Orioles—the Yankees are looking to close strong. Much of the club's success has come from the mound. Newcomer Max Fried has exceeded expectations in his debut season, while Carlos Rodon has provided steady dominance behind him. The left-handed duo has combined for a staggering 37 wins—Fried with 19 and Rodon with 18—forming one of the most effective 1-2 punches in the league.

In a clip shared by SNY Yankees Videos on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rodon summed up Fried’s year with confidence and appreciation for the lefty's transition to a new team and city.

“Max has been tremendous for us. What a first year as a Yankee.”

"Max has been tremendous for us. What a first year as a Yankee." Carlos Rodón talks about the Yankees' rotation and Max Fried's first year in the Bronx: pic.twitter.com/IbDl8NSBhk — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since signing an eight-year, $218 million deal last winter, the 2021 World Series champion has delivered exactly what the Yankees envisioned in a true frontline ace.

Article Continues Below

He led all of Major League Baseball with 19 wins, finishing the regular season with a 2.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts over 32 starts. Just behind him, Rodon added 18 wins and surpassed 200 strikeouts, forming one of the league’s most dominant left-handed tandems. Their combined impact gave the Yankees rare stability atop the rotation, turning it into one of the most imposing pitching staffs in the American League.

Rodon’s 2025 season was impressive in its own right, but his remarks on his newest teammate wrapped up a debut campaign in the Big Apple that stood out even more.

The Yankees have secured a postseason berth, but their sights are now set on winning the American League East, where they remain tied with the Toronto Blue Jays at 91-68. With just three games left, rotation depth could prove decisive. Fried’s emergence as a reliable ace not only validates the front office’s investment, but also positions the club for a potential first-round bye and a deep October run.

Fried’s tenure in New York is just getting started, but Rodón’s endorsement speaks volumes about the trust he’s earned inside the clubhouse. With October approaching, the strength of this rotation could be the deciding factor in a deep postseason run.